2022 Asian Games in China Postponed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games too were postponed by a year because of Covid-19 and held last year.



"Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the OCA Executive Board (EB) today decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to 25 September 2022. The new dates of the 19th Asian Games will be agreed between the OCA, the COC and the HAGOC (Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee) and announced in the near future," said the OCA statement.

Dates for when the Games will be played next are yet to be declared with the event being postponed indefinitely. The packed calendar next due to the Olympic qualification events means, the OCA and the Asian Games organisers are unable to finalise a date yet.

Hangzhou lies near the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has gone through a lockdown as part of the approach against COVID.

Organisers had said last month that Hangzhou, a city of 12 million in eastern China, had finished constructing some 56 competition venues for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

The decision to postpone the Games will likely have an effect on the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification system, especially in sports such as hockey where Asian Games gold medalists were to be awarded a direct berth.