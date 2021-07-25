IOA Seeks Relaxation in COVID-19 Tests for Athletes Returning From Japan

"Our humble request from Tokyo through your office is to kindly take it up with Ministry of Health, Government of India, Disaster Management and whoever else handles this with a request to allow the athletes, the officials, the IOA officials, IOA delegates, NSF (National Sports Federation) officials/delegates and the press & media, who are coming back from Tokyo and have an accreditation card -- based on which Japan allowed them entry into Japan -- be allowed to enter back in India without RTPCR test and report," said Batra in his request.



Batra said that the athletes and officials are "double vaccinated" and have "taken two RT-PCR tests before departure to Tokyo" and are in a bio-secure bubble in Tokyo.



"Every member of the contingent, officials, delegates from IOA and NSFs are being tested in Tokyo every day for Covid with salvia test till each individual's departure back to India."



He requested the government that the returning athletes be permitted to go through without waiting for the Covid test. He said a letter should be issued to the airlines carrying travellers to India from Japan.

