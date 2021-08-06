Because Winning Isn't Always About Defeating Another

There is something metaphysical about sport. It produces brutally visceral experiences, but when the last bead of sweat drips off an athlete’s glistening frame, it can also remind us of its transcendental character.

It has this great capacity to hold a mirror to life and everything within it, accentuating our innermost sensitivities. Sport can draw out the essential human lurking within us far more effectively than most other modern activity, a reminder that we could all do better.

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy showed us again in Tokyo, that sport can lift us higher.

The two did so, not merely by their jumping, which they did very successfully clearing the bar at 2.37m, but by merely standing together. In their willingness and desire to share rather than own the Gold medal, Barshim and Tamberi gave the metal added lustre.