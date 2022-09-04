My Father Deserves the Medals More Than Me: Boxer Nikhat Zareen on KBC 14

‘Muhammad Ali Is My Role Model,’ Says Nikhat Zareen

She shared how her father took a loan and did everything possible to provide her proper diet. "They mortgaged the house only to take care of my needs like travel and nutrition. A lot of times my father would accompany me to competitions and would do rounds of State and Federation offices to claim support for me. The soles of his shoes had worn off, and that would make me emotional."



She called her father on stage and made him wear her CWG gold medal. Zareen also called the boxing legend Muhammad Ali her role model and showed Muhammad Ali's shuffle footwork that amazed the host. Big B later praised the greatest boxer and also talks about the time he met him in Los Angeles.



Boxer Nikhat Zareen and Olympic and CWG medal-winning weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be on the Hotseat on September 5 on 'KBC 14'. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

