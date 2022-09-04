From Collecting Bamboo To Winning Gold: Mirabai Chanu Shares Her Journey on KBC

He elaboratred: "Mira felt demotivated and thought of quitting being a weightlifter but after 10 to 15 days, when Mira's mother, I and the Federation all tried our best to support her and encourage her, she then said that she will work harder. After one year, in 2017 she became the World Champion."



Mirabai also gives credit to a truck driver named Gopang for motivating her in her career. She recalls Gopang would help her reach her training centre on time.



"The distance between my house in the village and the training centre was 24 kms. When I stepped into the field of sports, I had to go early because there would be an assembly held at 5 a.m.! No taxis would ply the route that early in the morning except for trucks, which would start playing on the route from early morning between 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.," the 28-year-old weightlifter said.