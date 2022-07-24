Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver Medal at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships.
(Photo: PTI)
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, 24 July, by winning the silver in the javelin throw final, with a best throw of 88.13 metres to finish second.
Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.
Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.
