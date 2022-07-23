World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani Ranks Seventh in Women’s Javelin Throw

Annu Rani, the only Indian woman to reach the finals of women's javelin throw event twice at the World Athletics Championships, finished seventh at the finals held in Oregon, US, on Saturday, 23 July.

With her effort of 61.12 m, Rani achieved her best of the day in her second attempt but failed to cross 60m mark in other five throws on Friday.

Her series read 56.18m, 61.12m, 59.27m, 58.14m, 59.98m and 58.70m. She has a season's and personal best of 63.82m

Meanwhile, Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber ranked first, successfully defending her world title with a throw of 66.91 metres in round three, taking a lead. US' Kara Winger clinched the silver with a last round effort of 64.05m