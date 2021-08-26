Neeraj Chopra Slams Controversy Created Around Pak Thrower, Using His Statement

Ever since Neeraj Chopra won the historic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he has become the golden boy of India - being invited for felicitation ceremonies almost every day and interviewed by media houses even more often.

However, one such interview of his where Neeraj had said he had to take his javelin from Pakistani thrower before his first throw at the Tokyo Olympics, has since been used by certain individuals on social media to target the Pakistani athlete.

In an interview to the Times of India, Neeraj has been quoted as having said, "The story is that I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, 'Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin. I have to throw with it'. Then he gave it back. That's why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly!"

This statement has since been misinterpreted by the people on social media with many even starting to target Arshad.