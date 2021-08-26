Randeep Hooda Shares Pic With Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj also praised the actor’s performance and said that he has also watched Sarbjit and Highway. Hooda had also earlier shared a clip of Neeraj at the Tokyo Olympics. In an 2018 interaction with The Quint, Neeraj Chopra had said that he’d like Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to play him in a biopic.

On the career front, Randeep Hooda will star in Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz, and the web series Inspector Avinash.