Neeraj Chopra in Lausanne Diamond League: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra is all set to participate in the upcoming Diamond League 2022, which will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. Neeraj Chopra skipped the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 due to an injury and is now looking forward to take part in the Diamond League 2022, also called Athletissima. He confirmed his participation through his official Twitter handle. His tweet read, "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima."

This is Neeraj Chopra's second appearance in the Diamond League event and if he wins the Diamond League circuit, he will make history and become the first Indian athlete to win the Athletissima, the Diamond League.

Here is the time and live streaming details, so you can watch the Lausanne Diamond League 2022.