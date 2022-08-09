Commonwealth Games 2022 Concludes in Birmingham: Closing Ceremony Highlights
India secured a total of four gold medals on Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
From over 4,500 athletes participating from 72 countries over the past 11 days, the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham came to an end on Monday, 8 August. The closing ceremony was organised at 12:30 am IST on Tuesday, 9 August.
India ended its energetic campaign at the Games with 61 medals, which is five less than last edition's tally of 66, given that shooting was not a part of the roster at Birmingham. Out of the 61, India managed to grab 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals.
The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham witnessed some power-packed performances which marked the closing ceremony of the event.
Flag Handed Over to Australia
As per the tradition, the flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was lowered to officially mark the end of the Birmingham Games and handed over to the state of Victoria, Australia, the host of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
"You have inspired us and hopefully the future generations. You have demonstrated what unites us. On behalf of the Majesty of the Queen, our patron, and in the name of the Commonwealth Games Federation, I proclaim Birmingham 2022 closed," Price Edward said, during the closing ceremony.
The Indian contingent was led by star female boxer, Nikhat Zareen, and veteran table tennis player, Achanta Sharath Kamal, during the ceremony.
Steven Kapur, known by the stage name 'Apache Indian,' is a British singer-songwriter and Reggae DJ of Indian origin, who took over the stage to mark the conclusion of the event, along with others.
Other performances included musical legends Goldie and Beverley Knight paying tribute to Wolverhampton's pioneering role in rave culture and 80s street art, along with some Bhangra beats by Panjabi MC Lions of Punjab, a Midlands-based Punjab Bhangra dance group.
