Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd, but Consistency Shows He’s on Track for Paris Glory

Look at the throws after he fouled his first – 84.93, 86.24, 86.18, 82.28 (the weakest) and the 6th flew to 88.36. Consistency is the story of his craft. There is no blow hot, blow cold with Chopra. On the other throwers, his presence lurks like a shadow. They know he can produce that big one, uncork that one throw which will destroy the rest and give him the top spot on the podium.

As an athlete, he rarely stays with the performance. He unburdens himself very fast. The six throws done, irrespective of where he finishes, he is calm, composed, and happy with what he could do in a difficult situation.

In Doha, the wind factor is at the back of every thrower’s mind, the breeze comes in from the bay and the throw can ride on the momentum. It did feel that by the time the 4th round came in, the breeze had died a bit. It was there but couldn’t give the much-needed carry.

Chopra says he didn’t pay attention to it.