Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd, but Consistency Shows He’s on Track for Paris Glory

Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra finished second, but is on track for 2024 Paris Olympics glory.
(Photo: X/Media_SAI, Altered by The Quint)
Neeraj Chopra’s self-referential approach to the art of throwing a javelin is refreshing. Despite finishing second in what was his season opener, he ended up underlining the fact that he is the Grand Master of the art of sticking to the process.
On a brightly lit Doha evening, the Qatar Sports Club, a compact track and field stadium that can wrap you in its intimacy with the close proximity to the track, bringing the super-stars up close and personal, the fans – a noisy, enthusiastic mix of Ethiopian, Kenyan, and Ugandan, with a smattering of expat Indians – were witness to some terrific performances; the powerful two-lap (800m) run by Mary Moraa, the 2023 World Champion, the amazing, sinewy, Brazilian Alison dos Santos, the 2022 400M hurdles World Champion who clocked a stunning 46.86, a meet record, and then the 2cm story that yanked away Neeraj Chopra’s winning run as Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch with a throw of 88.38 pushed India’s Olympic and World Champion to second place.
A day before the competition, Chopra spoke about the process, that all threads (competitions) culminate in that final approach to Paris, the possibility of retaining his Olympic gold, and legendary status in the sport.
After wading through another batch of fans, Chopra kept his bag near his feet, took a swig from a bottle of water, adjusted his dark blue cap, worn backwards, like he was javelin’s Leyton Hewitt. The Australian tennis star had made the style of wearing the cap backwards his own.
Behind him, fans hung off the railing. The evening may not have given Chopra the No.1 spot in Doha or the fans the spectacle of watching him cross 90m, a mark Chopra constantly defends saying that not crossing it sits easy with him. Yet, one knows that the day he throws beyond 90m, a nation would exhale.
On the 88.36m, his best throw of the night, Chopra said:
It’s a form of radical optimism. There is a detached coolness, a dispassionate way of looking at a performance where the conditions at the start of the evening promised a lot but couldn’t deliver. Yet the way he talks shows playfulness in his art, almost to the point of virtually saying ‘So what if I ended up second? I have enjoyed the evening.’
Look at the throws after he fouled his first – 84.93, 86.24, 86.18, 82.28 (the weakest) and the 6th flew to 88.36. Consistency is the story of his craft. There is no blow hot, blow cold with Chopra. On the other throwers, his presence lurks like a shadow. They know he can produce that big one, uncork that one throw which will destroy the rest and give him the top spot on the podium.
As an athlete, he rarely stays with the performance. He unburdens himself very fast. The six throws done, irrespective of where he finishes, he is calm, composed, and happy with what he could do in a difficult situation.
In Doha, the wind factor is at the back of every thrower’s mind, the breeze comes in from the bay and the throw can ride on the momentum. It did feel that by the time the 4th round came in, the breeze had died a bit. It was there but couldn’t give the much-needed carry.
Chopra says he didn’t pay attention to it.
In javelin, it’s not just big shoulders or a muscled torso, like two-time World Champion Anderson Peters. It’s a technical sport. Effort is a must, but Chopra thinks his throw. Consistency is not genetically driven. It’s arrived at after months and years spent polishing that art that it becomes second nature. It’s an athlete’s feel of the situation, the conditions, all that goes into creating throws that are not far from each other. At any given point in the six throws, one could potentially slice through the competition.
Kishore Jena, after the 5th place at the World Championship and the silver at the Asian Games, was favoured to put in a good performance, something that would have added to his confidence for Paris. Jena couldn’t breach even 80m. His two throws of 75.72 and 76.31 will send him back to the drawing board.
Jakub Vadlejch, later said: “I feel I am in my best form, so I will keep pushing myself and I have one goal, Paris, that's it.”
Different styles. Contrasting athletes. Chopra seems to have understood the sport’s geometry. He is also relentlessly deterministic. Jena needs to put in the hard yards. The Asian Games silver medallist’s trajectory seems steep yet being methodical would bring in the balance. Paris promises much.
