Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd, Misses 1st Place by Only 2cm

Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra started his outdoor season on Friday, finishing second in the javelin throw discipline of his first Diamond League event of the year on Friday (10 May).

With his back against the wall, the Indian star came up with his best throw in his sixth and final attempt in Doha but missed the top spot by just 0.2 metres. Chopra had a best throw of 88.36 metres, ending behind Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who finished first with a best effort of 88.38.