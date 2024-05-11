Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Nisha Dahiya Becomes 5th Indian To Secure Quota

Facing Romania’s decorated Alexandra Anghel, a former world championships bronze medal winner and European champion, in the semifinals, the Indian wrestler came up trumps under pressure to pick up an 8-4 win and an Olympic quota to go with it.

Nisha Dahiya secured a Paris 2024 quota for India in the women’s freestyle 68kg category at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Türkiye on Friday.

The Istanbul meet is the final opportunity for wrestlers to obtain a quota for the upcoming Summer Games. Three Paris 2024 Olympic quotas are on offer in each weight class. The two finalists in each division will obtain Paris 2024 Olympic quotas for their respective countries. The third spot, meanwhile, will go to the winner of the playoff bout between the two bronze medallists in the weight class.

Mansi Ahlawat’s quota quest in the women’s 62kg, however, was ended by Veranika Ivanova in the Round of 16.