Asia Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of India vs Hong Kong Match

In the Asia Cup 2022, India and Hong Kong will compete against one another. The IND vs HK cricket match is scheduled for today (Wednesday), 31 August 2022. The game will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As far as Asia Cup 2022 is concerned, Rohit Sharma is India's captain while Nizakat Khan will lead the Hong Kong team. Both teams are in the tournament's Group A. For the first time ever, India and Hong Kong will compete against each other in a T20I match. Only two ODIs have been played between the two teams thus far.

To grab a sixth position in the Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong defeated United Arab Emirates in the final qualifier round and will take their opening game against India. On the other hand, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in their opening match.