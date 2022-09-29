Neeraj Chopra Attends Garba Festivities in Vadodara Ahead of 36th National Games

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra enjoying the Garba festivities in Vadodara.
(Photo: SAI Media)
India’s star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, lit up the city of Vadodara by attending the Garba festivities as part of Navaratri celebrations on Wednesday, 28 September.
Neeraj, who was in the city as part of the contingent of top Indian athletes invited for the grand opening ceremony of the 36th National Games took time out of his schedule to attend the celebrations and dance to the tune of Gujarati folk music.
With an Olympic gold, Commonwealth Games, Asiad and Diamond League medals to his name already, it was not a surprise when the 24-year-old received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara.
The World Athletics Championship silver medallist also took up the mic and engaged with the crowd who were constantly chanting"Garam Garam Seera Neeraj humara heera" and "India-India."
The star Indian athlete has had a hectic 2022 schedule that saw him won many laurels despite suffering an injury midway. Neeraj had announced that he would not be partaking in the National Games this year after his Diamond League triumph in Zurich earlier this month.
