National Sports Day 2023 Date in India: Theme, History, Significance & More

The National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the Major Dhyan Chand - one of the greatest hockey players India has raised. During his entire career from 1926 to 1948, Dhyan Chand has represented India in 185 matches, and scored more than 400 goals.

Dhyan Chand started his hockey career with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. Dhyan Singh, who spent the majority of the day performing regimental duties, practised hockey at night in the moonlight, which is how he came to be known as Dhyan Chand (In Hindi, Chand means 'Moon'.

India celebrated its first ever National Sports Day on on 29 August 2012. The significance of National Sports Day is to encourage people to make sports an integral part of their day to day lives to stay fit and healthy.