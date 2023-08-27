Unstoppable Lionel Messi Scores on MLS Debut to End Inter Miami’s Winless Streak

11 Goals in Pink Already for Messi

The last-minute goal sealed the match for Inter Miami as they ended their 11-match league winless streak.

Messi has been the X-factor to the team since he joined the club. He now has 11 goals for the club and has been in gleaming form, also contributing with the assists.

The Inter Miami club has looked completely different after Messi joined the team. They reached the US Open Cup finals where Messi scored 10 goals in 7 games.

With 11 games left, the victory moves Miami up the Eastern Conference standings and closes the gap to the final playoff spot to 11 points.