New Innings in Showbiz for MS Dhoni as He Backs Sci-Fi Web Series

MS Dhoni, who started his production company Dhoni Entertainment in 2019, greenlights a web series. The Quint MS Dhoni, who started his production company Dhoni Entertainment in 2019, greenlights a web-series after the docudrama Roar of the Lion. | File Photo Sports MS Dhoni, who started his production company Dhoni Entertainment in 2019, greenlights a web series.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped into the entertainment industry as producer of a documentary last year, is now set to back a sci-fi web-series. His production company, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd, started in 2019 in partnership with Deepak Dhar of Banijay Asia, is developing a slate of projects for the upcoming years.

The company debuted with the docudrama ‘Roar of the Lion’ in March 2019 – directed by Kabir Khan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame – a series of behind the scenes of the Chennai Super Kings’ 2018 win in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In an interview with Mid-Day, Sakshi Dhoni, who serves as the managing director of the production company, revealed the details of the second project that they have zeroed-in on.

“We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island.” She added that the story also delves into the genre of magical realism. It is reported that the studio is simultaneously working on five other projects. While currently in the process of developing the series, the creative team will finalise the cast and director of the aforementioned project soon.