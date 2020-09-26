T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhoni’s Chennai Suffer Another Loss

On episode 7 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Chennai's second defeat of the season, in 3 outings.
Prithvi Shaw's 64 and a clinical bowling performance led by South African duo Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs on Friday night. Chasing a target of 176, CSK hardly ever looked capable of reaching the score and were restricted to 131/7 at the end of 20 overs.
MS Dhoni came out to bat at number 6 but managed go score just 15 runs off 12 balls. The team’s top-scorer once again was Faf du Plessis as both the openers once again could not score big.
The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon on The Quint is presented by Basic First and powered by Mastercard, kyun ki kuch khushiyan hai priceless.
