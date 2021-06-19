Milkha Singh and Nirmal, Chandigarh’s Evergreen Couple, Meet Again

The first time Milkha and Nirmal met was in Sri Lanka, in 1955, when she was the captain of the Indian volleyball team. While Milkha was competing in an athletics competition, Nirmal was involved in another volleyball competition.

They would meet next in Patiala where Nirmal was a student at the College of Physical Education.

As the decade rolled over, in 1960, the two champion athletes would meet in the national capital after Kaur had joined as Deputy Physical Education (DPE) Instructor at Lady Irwin College, Delhi.

It was around this time that there was conversation about a affluent Delhi family’s daughter’s marriage with Mikha, before the then Punjab CM Pratap Singh Kairon intervened and asked Milkha to marry Nirmal.

