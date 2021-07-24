Full Schedule of Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday

Manu Bhaker, PV Sindhu to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Sunday. Image used for representational purposes.
PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Manu Bhaker will be among the many Indian athletes who will be in action on Sunday, 25 July, at the Tokyo Olympics. They will be hoping to add to India's medal tally after Mirabai Chanu's Silver in the women's 49-kg category in weightlifting on Saturday, 24 July.
The Indian duo of Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker will compete in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. They are ranked number 1 and 2 in the world rankings and will aim to bag India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will start their campaign in the women's doubles category on Sunday.
The Indian men's hockey team who got off to an impressive start against New Zealand will face Australia in their second group stage match. The Aussies are ranked number 1 in the world.
Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal,
Qualification begins from 5:30 am, Final at 7:45 am
Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Event starts from 6 am
Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Pan,
Qualification begins from 9:30 am, Final at 12 pm
Men's Pool A: India vs Australia at 3:00 pm
Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification: Pranati Nayak, event starts from 6:30 am
Women's Singles Group J: PV Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia at 7:10 am
Women’s Flyweight: Mary Kom vs Hernandez Garcia Miguelina, starts at 1:30 pm
Men’s Lightweight: Manish Kaushik vs McCormack Luke, starts at 3:06 pm
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat: Srihari Nataraj, starts at 4:26 pm IST
Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat: Maana Patel, starts from 3:32 pm IST
Women's Singles Round 2: Manika Batra vs Pesotska Margaryta, starts at 12 pm
Men's Singles Round 2: Gnanasekaran Sathiyan vs Lam Siu Hang, starts at 10:30 am
Women's Doubles Round 1: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok, starts at 7:30 am
