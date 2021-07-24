10 Women Who Carry India's Medal Hopes at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The medal rounds of the Tokyo Olympics begin on Saturday, 24 July, and India enters the race with a total of 28 medals bagged across all the editions of the Olympics it has participated in since 1920. That was the year India sent its first team to the Games.

The tally pales in comparison to the USA's 2,542, but the 127-strong Indian contingent goes into the 2020 Olympics with very high hopes of returning home with a double-digit medals haul. Of the 127, some athletes are the favourites to win medals. Here's our list of the 10 women who have the best shot at adding to the slim kitty of a medal-starved nation.