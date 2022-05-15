'Loving Friend': Adam Gilchrist, Harbhajan Singh Pay Tributes to Andrew Symonds

The death of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has left cricketers across the world united in shock and grief.

Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Jason Gillespie, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar among several others took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the cricket legend and the "most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you".

Symonds passed away on Saturday evening in a car accident. He was 46 years old, and had played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals through the course of his illustrious career.