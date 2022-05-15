Australian Cricket Legend Andrew Symonds Dies in a Car Crash

In the last-four clash against Sri Lanka, Symonds came at a time when Australia were struggling on 3/53. The champion all-rounder went on to score an unbeaten 91 to help the defending champions finally manage 212/7, which turned out to be the winning total in a rain-affected match.



During the 2007 World Cup, Australia cruised through the pool games, easily defeating Sri Lanka in the decider in Barbados. He finished his twin World Cup campaigns averaging 103, and a strike rate of 93.29.



"I think it's the fear factor he puts into the opposition because he can clear the boundary on a regular basis," former Australian captain Ian Chappell had said of Symonds.



"He is going to create some run outs for you. He'll take a blinding catch and he has been very, very tidy with the ball now for a long time," Chappell had said.



Queensland Cricket Chair Chris Simpson said the cricket community was devastated by Symonds' death.



"On behalf of Queensland Cricket, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and will do whatever we can to assist them," he said to the website. "It is a shattering loss to those nearest to him, and his wide circle of friends which extend to all corners of the cricketing world.



"His untimely passing will also resonate deeply with the many fans who thrilled to his efforts with bat, ball and in the field. He stood out for his skill, courage and determination, and the fans who saw him at his best will never forget his impact on a game.



"We are all hurting and will miss him greatly. His former teammates will remember his loyalty to the playing group and recall the fun times with great fondness, and sorrow that he is gone.



"He loved Queensland and its outdoor lifestyle and valued and respected the opportunities he had as a youngster growing up in North Queensland that enabled him to go onto represent his state and country."



In recent years, Symonds did commentary in the the T20 tournament Big Bash League.

(With IANS Inputs)