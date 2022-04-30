IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals & Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to Shane Warne

All the players, staff and spectators present at the stadium observed a minute's silence. Posters of Shane Warne with text ‘Forever the First Royal’ and ’This is one’s for you Warnie’ was also seen in the stands.

The Rajasthan Royals players are also wearing a special jersey for tonight’s match which has the initials ‘SW23’ embedded on the kit.

Earlier in the week, the Royals had said Warne's brother, Jason would be part of the celebration as he has accepted an invitation from them.

"It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life," the franchise had said in a press release.

"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field."

"The Royals have also reached out to the Batch of 2008 and are appreciative of everyone who has sent in their tributes for the greatest leg-spinner of all time. These tributes will be made available on the matchday on Rajasthan Royals' social media."