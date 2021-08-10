Lionel Messi Arrives in Paris; Set To Complete PSG Transfer

Lionel Messi has agreed to a deal with the French football club Paris Saint-Germain and travelled to Paris on Tuesday via a private jet.

The 34-year-old Argentina captain, who spent more than two decades with FC Barcelona, said goodbye to the club in a tearful farewell on Friday and will be joining PSG for two years, with an option to extend for a year.

Messi has agreed to the deal in principle as a free agent and is yet to sign the official contract. He is expected to earn in the region of 35 million Euros yearly in salary.

Owned by the Qatar Sports Investments, which is reportedly owned by the Qatar government, PSG had paid 222 million euros in 2017 to bring Neymar from Barcelona.