LeBron James Leads the Way Among Top-Earning Sportspersons; Virat Kohli is 61st

The likes of Virat Kohli, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, and Tiger Woods may not be having the best of time on the field of play currently, but that hasn’t affected their earnings too much over the last year.

Most of the aforementioned sportspersons feature in the top 10 earners in the last year, according to list released by Sportico, which looks at salary, prize money, and endorsements of the athletes.