Lewis Hamilton, a Champion of our Times

As he celebrates his 37th birthday on 07 January, it would be a service to sport, to understand the significance of his achievements. The high lane that Hamilton is driving in is one that has been paved through the pioneering work of immortal heroes such as Jesse Owens, Billie Jean King, Jackie Robinson and Althea Gibson. Each of them excelled at sport and used their fame to educate people and lead an informed life.

Hamilton’s emergence from the relatively impoverished pitlanes of Formula One makes it a remarkable journey. And despite rolling in the millions now, Hamilton hasn’t lost sight of his humble background, growing up in Stevenage, less than 50km from London.

"I grew up seeing kids arriving in helicopters and stuff. My dad and I were in our Fiat Cinquecento and they were turning up in their Lamborghinis,” recollected Hamilton in 2018. “I really hope that there is some of that rawness coming through in the next generation, those diamonds in the rough. That's what all sports unleash at some stage, and that's the greatness I think.”

His influence over the sport – 288 starts; 103 wins and pole positions; 182 podiums; seven championships – is nothing less than staggering.