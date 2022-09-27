Lakshadweep Got Its First Athletics Gold, But Island Lacks Sports Amenities

Apart from funding and lack of encouragement, the biggest obstacle for athletes from the region is travelling to competition venues. The weekly ship from Kavaratti, the capital of the union territory, is the only viable option to travel to the mainland.

Earlier, there were seven ships plying between Kavaratti and the mainland and since the past two years, only two have been operating. There is no fixed schedule and the ship arrival dates are announced only two or three days in advance.