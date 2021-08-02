Amid Row, Lakshadweep Admin Invites Tender To Build 370 ‘Beach Villas’

Amid widespread outrage against the contentious reforms and ‘development’ plans of the Lakshadweep administration, Collector Askher Ali has invited tenders for the construction of over 370 beach and water villas in three islands in the Union Territory. Tenders have been called to undertake the project under PPP (public-private partnership) mode in Minicoy, Kadmat and Suheli islands.

The Lakshadweep administration has been drawing flak from locals and environmentalists for many recent contentious reforms and proposals, with allegations that it is trying to hinder the cultural fabric and eco-sensitivity of the region.

This includes the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation that allows construction activities in ecologically rich and sensitive areas and eviction of people occupying land that falls under a final scheme formulated under the proposed law.