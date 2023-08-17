World Championships: Kishore Jena’s Visa Cancelled, Neeraj Backs Javelin Thrower

In Budapest, the qualification round of men's javelin throw will be held on 25 August while the final is scheduled for the final day of the World Championship on 27 August. Jena was to leave for Hungary on 20 August.

It was the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) that highlighted Jena's visa problems on social media late on Wednesday, informing that his one-month visa for the World Championship has been cancelled for reasons unknown.

"Setback for javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena as Embassy of Hungary in Delhi has cancelled his one-month #visa for reasons unknown. He is doubtful for the World Championships," the AFI wrote in a tweet, tagging the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and World Athletics, the global governing body for track and field competitions.

"Odisha javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena was issued 1 month Schengen visa last month. He was to leave for Budapest on 20 August. If visa (is) cancelled, he can't compete," the AFI further said in its tweet.