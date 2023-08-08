Neeraj Chopra to Lead 28-Member Contingent at 2023 World Athletics Championship

A total of 28 athletes will be representing India at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary from 19 August.
A 42-member contingent, including coaches and support staff, are heading for the world event which will have the best of the best athletes from across the world competing.
In the previous edition, a total of 6 athletes reached the finals of their event at the World Championships with 3 of them making it in the top 8, even as Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver medal. It was India's best performance in any edition of the World Athletics Championships.
The Sports Ministry released a statement saying they would be funding the trip for the entire contingent, which would include the team's training cost, boarding/lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures.
Out of 28 competing athletes, 15 would be competing at the World Championships for the very first time.
Former U20 World Athletics Championships silver medalist, Shaili Singh, is the youngest member of the contingent. The 19-year-old would be competing in her first senior World Championships this year.
India's Contingent at the 2023 World Athletics Championships
Jyothi Yarraji - 100m Hurdles
Parul Chaudhary - 3000m Steeplechase
Shaili Singh - Long Jump
Annu Rani - Javelin Throw
Bhawna Jat - Race Walk
Krishan Kumar - 800m
Ajay Kumar Saroj - 1500m
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan - 400m Hurdles
Avinash Mukund Sable - 3000m Steeplechase
Sarvesh Anil Kushare - High Jump
Jeswin Aldrin - Long Jump
M Sreeshankar - Long Jump
Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump
Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw
D.P Manu - Javelin Throw
Kishore Kumar Jena - Javelin Throw
Akashdeep Singh - Race Walk
Vikash Singh - Race Walk
Paramjeet Singh - Race Walk
Ram Baboo - Race Walk
Amoj Jacob - 4 x 400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal - 4 x 400m Relay
Muhammed Anas - 4 x 400m Relay
Rajesh Ramesh - 4 x 400m Relay
Anil Rajalingam - 4 x 400m Relay
Mijo Chacko Kurian - 4 x 400m Relay
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)