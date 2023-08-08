Neeraj Chopra to Lead 28-Member Contingent at 2023 World Athletics Championship

A total of 28 athletes will be representing India at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary from 19 August.

A 42-member contingent, including coaches and support staff, are heading for the world event which will have the best of the best athletes from across the world competing.

In the previous edition, a total of 6 athletes reached the finals of their event at the World Championships with 3 of them making it in the top 8, even as Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver medal. It was India's best performance in any edition of the World Athletics Championships.