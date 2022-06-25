Kapil Only Said ‘Don’t Give Up Easily’, and We Did Our Best: Srikkanth

"So, the first 20 percent hope came when Greenidge got out. Then, when Vivian Richards started batting, in those days there was something called a tea time (in ODIs), because it was a 60-overs match. (Richards goes for the big hits)... I was standing at cover, and me and Roger (Binny) are smiling at each other. 'What macha, match over before tea time aa? (Will West Indies end the match before tea?)."



"But then again, it is back to Kapil Dev. What a catch (of Richards)! When you look back and analyse the catch properly, it is actually Yashpal Sharma's catch. Yashpal Sharma is running from square leg and it is Yashpal who is coming from the front. He could have taken it easily. That gave us the inspiration. After that Lloyd getting out, (Desmond) Haynes, and then we said, they are four down means we have a good chance. Then suddenly, the pressure was on us. Now, we had the upper hand."