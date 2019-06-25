Kapil Dev’s 1983 WC 175 vs Zimbabwe Was a Miracle: Sandeep Patil

In the dressing room, Kapil Dev was helped by other teammates to get him ready to bat. He looked shocked as I crossed him while walking back into the pavilion. That was the first time I avoided eye contact with Kapil.

I remember, the Turnbridge Wells dressing room was one floor down in the basement. As I walked back and entered the dressing room, I saw Sunil, Mohinder, Yash and Srikanth sitting quietly. Their faces were blank with no emotions.

That was perhaps my worst dressing room experience.

We did not dare to go up to watch the match, we wanted to hide ourselves. It was after 20 minutes that we heard the roar of the crowd and it continued after every five minutes.

Was it for another wicket? A boundary or a six? We didn’t know, we were too scared to go up and watch.