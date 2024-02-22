Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Schedule 2024: PKL 2024 Format, Date, Time, Venue

Jaipur Pink Panthers is the first team to directly qualify for the semifinals after beating Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have sealed their spots as the top two, while Dabang Delhi K.C., Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants have also qualified for the PKL Season 10 playoffs. As for the eliminations, only Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors, and Bengaluru Bulls are out of contention for the playoff race as things stand.