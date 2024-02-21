Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top With 96 Points; All Team Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top With 96 Points; All Team Standings

Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Updated:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the position of all teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings.

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the position of all teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings.</p></div>
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023 and will end on 1 March 2024. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 96 points. Out of 22 matches played so far, they won 17, lost 2, and 3 games ended in a draw. Jaipur Pink Panthers are closely following behind them with 92 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 79 points.

Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below today on 21 February 2024.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan22172395
2Jaipur Pink Panthers22163392
3Dabang Delhi KC22136379
4Gujarat Giants22139070
5Haryana Steelers22138170
6Patna Pirates22118369
7Bengal Warriors22911255
8Bengaluru Bulls22812253
9Tamil Thalaivas22913051
10U Mumba22613345
11UP Yoddhas22417131
12Telugu Titans22219121

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Matches Today

On 21 February 2024, the PKL 2023 matches played were Puneri Paltan vs U.P Yoddhas, and Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls.

You can watch live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Playoffs

Six teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Playoff matches.

Which Team Is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 96 points.

Published: 21 Feb 2024,09:06 PM IST

