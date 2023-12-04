Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants Top the Standings

The 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) officially kicked off from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. Like every year, this season is going to be exciting as the fans will witness how their favourite teams will triumph and grab the title. In India, PKL is as enthralling as the iconic IPL, especially in small towns. There are a total of 12 teams in the PKL, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

The first match of PKL 2023 Season 10 commenced on Saturday with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans, which was won by Gujarat Giants. Currently, the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table is lead by Gujarat Giants with 10 points, after winning two matches. Let us check out the PKL 2023 Standings Table below.