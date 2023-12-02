WPL 2024 Auction: Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth Slot Base Price at Rs 50 Lakh

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League Player auction is now just a week away with the league releasing the final list of players who have enlisted for the 9 December event in Mumbai.

A total of 165 players will go under the hammer, of which 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players. There are 15 players from associate nations as well.

Among the 165, 56 are capped players while 109 are uncapped.