Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings After U.P Yoddhas vs U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table 2022: All the Kabaddi fans must be excited after witnessing an amazing match between U.P Yoddhas and U Mumba on Friday, 2 December 2022. In today's match, U.P. Yoddhas beat U Mumba (38-28 ) and have levelled up from position 4 to position 3 in the standings table. The other two matches that will be played today are Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially kicked off on Friday, 7 October 2022. The live streaming of all the Pro Kabaddi matches is available on Disney + Hotstar. People can also watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports channel.

Below is the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after today's match between U.P Yoddhas and U Mumba.