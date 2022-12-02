Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings After U.P Yoddhas vs U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table updated team standings and rankings after U.P Yoddhas vs U Mumba match today, 2 December 2022.
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table 2022: All the Kabaddi fans must be excited after witnessing an amazing match between U.P Yoddhas and U Mumba on Friday, 2 December 2022. In today's match, U.P. Yoddhas beat U Mumba (38-28 ) and have levelled up from position 4 to position 3 in the standings table. The other two matches that will be played today are Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially kicked off on Friday, 7 October 2022. The live streaming of all the Pro Kabaddi matches is available on Disney + Hotstar. People can also watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports channel.
Below is the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after today's match between U.P Yoddhas and U Mumba.
Let's us find out the list of top teams in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 so far.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: The Jaipur Pink Panthers are at number 1 with 69 points after beating Bengaluru bulls. Out of 19 matches, they won 13 matches and lost 6 matches.
Puneri Paltan: The Puneri Paltan is at number 2 in the points table with 69 points. Out of 19 matches, they won 12 matches and lost 5 matches.
U.P. Yoddhas: The U.P. Yoddhas are at number 3 with 65 points.
Bengaluru Bulls: The Bengaluru Bulls are at number 3 with 63 points.
Tamil Thalaivas: The Tamil Thalaivas are at number 5 with 56 points.
Dabang Delhi K.C: The Dabang Delhi K.C are at number 6 with 54 points.
U Mumba: The U Mumba is at number 7 with 50 points.
Bengal Warriors: The Bengal Warriors are at number 8 with 49 points.
Patna Pirates: The Patna Pirates are at number 9 with 48 points.
Haryana Steelers: The Haryana Steelers are at number 10 with 46 points.
Gujarat Giants: The Gujarat Giants are at number 11 with 41 points.
Telugu Titans: The Telugu Titans are at number 12 with 15 points. Out of 19 matches, they won 2 matches and lost 17 matches.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points System: For each win, 5 points will be rewarded to the winning team. For each loss, 1 point will be deducted, if the team loses by 7 or less than 7 points. For each tie match, 3 points will be awarded. If a team loses by more than 7 points, no point will be deducted from the losing team.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|19
|13
|6
|0
|69
|Puneri Paltan
|19
|12
|5
|2
|69
|U.P. Yoddhas
|9
|11
|6
|2
|65
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19
|11
|7
|1
|63
|Tamil Thalaivas
|19
|8
|7
|4
|56
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|19
|9
|9
|1
|54
|U Mumba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|50
|Bengal Warriors
|18
|8
|8
|2
|49
|Patna Pirates
|18
|7
|8
|3
|48
|Haryana Steelers
|18
|7
|9
|2
|46
|Gujarat Giants
|18
|6
|11
|1
|41
|Telugu Titans
|19
|2
|17
|0
|15
