Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings After U.P Yoddhas vs U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Check out the updated team standings after U.P Yoddhas vs U Mumba match today, 2 Dec.
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table updated team standings and rankings after U.P Yoddhas vs U Mumba match today, 2 December 2022.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table 2022: All the Kabaddi fans must be excited after witnessing an amazing match between U.P Yoddhas and U Mumba on Friday, 2 December 2022. In today's match, U.P. Yoddhas beat U Mumba (38-28 ) and have levelled up from position 4 to position 3 in the standings table. The other two matches that will be played today are Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially kicked off on Friday, 7 October 2022. The live streaming of all the Pro Kabaddi matches is available on Disney + Hotstar. People can also watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports channel.

Below is the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after today's match between U.P Yoddhas and U Mumba.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022: Latest Standings and Team Rankings

Let's us find out the list of top teams in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 so far.

  1. Jaipur Pink Panthers: The Jaipur Pink Panthers are at number 1 with 69 points after beating Bengaluru bulls. Out of 19 matches, they won 13 matches and lost 6 matches.

  2. Puneri Paltan: The Puneri Paltan is at number 2 in the points table with 69 points. Out of 19 matches, they won 12 matches and lost 5 matches.

  3. U.P. Yoddhas: The U.P. Yoddhas are at number 3 with 65 points.

  4. Bengaluru Bulls: The Bengaluru Bulls are at number 3 with 63 points.

  5. Tamil Thalaivas: The Tamil Thalaivas are at number 5 with 56 points.

  6. Dabang Delhi K.C: The Dabang Delhi K.C are at number 6 with 54 points.

  7. U Mumba: The U Mumba is at number 7 with 50 points.

  8. Bengal Warriors: The Bengal Warriors are at number 8 with 49 points.

  9. Patna Pirates: The Patna Pirates are at number 9 with 48 points.

  10. Haryana Steelers: The Haryana Steelers are at number 10 with 46 points.

  11. Gujarat Giants: The Gujarat Giants are at number 11 with 41 points.

  12. Telugu Titans: The Telugu Titans are at number 12 with 15 points. Out of 19 matches, they won 2 matches and lost 17 matches.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points System: For each win, 5 points will be rewarded to the winning team. For each loss, 1 point will be deducted, if the team loses by 7 or less than 7 points. For each tie match, 3 points will be awarded. If a team loses by more than 7 points, no point will be deducted from the losing team.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Latest and Updated After Today's Match - U.P Yoddhas vs U Mumba

TeamPlayedWonLostTiePoints
Jaipur Pink Panthers19136069
Puneri Paltan19125269
U.P. Yoddhas9116265
Bengaluru Bulls19117163
Tamil Thalaivas1987456
Dabang Delhi K.C.1999154
U Mumba19910050
Bengal Warriors1888249
Patna Pirates1878348
Haryana Steelers1879246
Gujarat Giants18611141
Telugu Titans19217015
