Pro Kabaddi League Season Nine Set to Commence From 7 October

The player auction for the upcoming PKL season was held on 5th and 6th August.
The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on 7 October.

(Photo: PTI)

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to welcome back fans to the stadiums when it begins on 7 October, the organisers announced on Friday.

The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on 5th and 6th August, Mashal Sports, organisers of the event, said in a media release.

The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad and will go on till mid-December.

The last season of the league had been held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner VIVO PKL said: "We are enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars."

