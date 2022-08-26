Pro Kabaddi League Season Nine Set to Commence From 7 October

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on 7 October.
(Photo: PTI)
The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to welcome back fans to the stadiums when it begins on 7 October, the organisers announced on Friday.
The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on 5th and 6th August, Mashal Sports, organisers of the event, said in a media release.
The last season of the league had been held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner VIVO PKL said: "We are enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars."
