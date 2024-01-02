PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top After Today's Win; All Team Standing

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League kicked off from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. Currently, 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points. They won 8 and lost 1 out of all the 8 matches played so far. Gujarat Giants are at second spot in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 34 points after winning 6 and losing 4 matches. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table after winning just 1 out of 9 matches.