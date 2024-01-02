Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top After Today's Win; All Team Standing

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top After Today's Win; All Team Standing

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings. Puneri Paltan are leading the standings with 41 points. Details here.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Updated:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.

|

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League kicked off from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. Currently, 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points. They won 8 and lost 1 out of all the 8 matches played so far. Gujarat Giants are at second spot in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 34 points after winning 6 and losing 4 matches. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table after winning just 1 out of 9 matches.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top Positions

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings After Match 55

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan981041
2Gujarat Giants1064034
3Jaipur Pink Panthers952233
4Dabang Delhi KC953130
5Patna Pirates954027
6U Mumba752026
7Haryana Steelers954026
8Bengaluru Bulls1046025
9Bengal Warriors934222
10UP Yoddhas1137121
11Tamil Thalaivas927013
12Telugu Titans91808

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings

Each winning team gets 5 points. If the match ends in a draw, both the teams get 3 points. However, the losing team gets 1 point, if it loses by 7 or less points, and zero point, if it loses by more than 7 points.

PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Retain Spot 1; Latest Standings and Ranking
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PKL 2023 Season 10 End Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top; Latest Standings and Rankings

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 8 points.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 02 Jan 2024,09:48 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT