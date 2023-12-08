PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings and Rankings of Teams in Pro Kabaddi League

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings and Rankings of Teams in Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) started on 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. Twelve teams -- Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas -- are clashing in this Kabaddi tournament for the title. The previous edition of Pro Kabaddi was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates are among the top teams of PKL 2023. Gujarat Giants are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 16 points. They have won 2 out of 3 matches played so far. Patna Pirates who are at position 2 have 2 points after winning both the matches played till date.

Let us check out the latest PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the rankings and standings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Gujarat Giants431016
2Patna Pirates220010
3Bengal Warriors21018
4UP Yoddhas21106
5U Mumba21106
6Tamil Thalaivas11005
7Puneri Paltan11005
8Jaipur Pink Panthers10114
9Bengaluru Bulls20202
10Telugu Titans10101
11Dabang Delhi KC10100
12Haryana Steelers10100
