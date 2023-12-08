PKL 2023-24: Patna Pirates Halt the Winning Streak of Gujarat Giants

Compact and well-drilled, both sides continued to go at each other with all they had, and with less than 8 minutes to go in the half, the scores were level at 9-9.

While Sourav Gulia and Rakesh were leading the charge for the Gujarat Giants, it was Sudhakar M who picked up the baton for the Patna Pirates in the first half, which ended with both sides tied on 12-12.

Patna Pirates were off the blocks at a good pace in the second half, with Sachin landing a crucial All-Out on the Gujarat Giants, to give themselves a 7-point lead, and some much-needed breathing space in what was turning out to be an absolute thriller.