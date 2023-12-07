Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings & Rankings of All Teams; Gujarat Giants at Top

Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas Top the Table.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings & Rankings of All Teams; Gujarat Giants at Top
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off on 2 December 2023 in Ahmedabad, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams participate in the PKL including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas. The previous edition of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Puneri Paltan.

So far, Gujarat Giants are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. They have won all the three matches played till date. The position second in the standings table is occupied by UP Yoddhas, who won 1 and lost 1 match, and have 2 points. Let us check out the PKL 2023 standings and rankings of all teams below.

Also Read

PKL 10: Sachin Scores 14 Points as Patna Pirates Thump Telugu Titans 50-28

PKL 10: Sachin Scores 14 Points as Patna Pirates Thump Telugu Titans 50-28
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Gujarat Giants330015
2UP Yoddhas21106
3U Mumba21106
4Patna Pirates11005
5Tamil Thalaivas11005
6Puneri Paltan11005
7Bengal Warriors11005
8Bengaluru Bulls20202
9Jaipur Pink Panthers10101
10Telugu Titans10101
11Dabang Delhi KC10100
12Haryana Steelers10100
Also Read

PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants on Top; Updated Standings and Rankings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants on Top; Updated Standings and Rankings

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and kabaddi

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×