PKL 2023-24: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors Play Out Thrilling Draw

Bhavani Rajput recorded a Super 10 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they played out a highly entertaining 28-28 draw with Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday, 7 December. While Rajput excelled for Jaipur Pink Panthers, Shrikant Jadhav top-scored for the Warriors with 7 points in the first draw of the season.

The Pink Panthers got off to a great start and didn't allow the Warriors to pick up any points in the opening minutes of the match. It took the guile of Shrikant Jadhav on a do-or-die raid to get the Warriors on the scoreboard. From there on, the Warriors constantly kept the Pink Panthers' numbers restricted on the mat, logging points constantly.