PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top; Latest Standings and Rankings

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table and Standings: Check out the standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top; Latest Standings and Rankings
PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December 2023 and will conclude on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers are at second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table with 21 and 20 points respectively. Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023 below, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan541026
2Bengal Warriors631221
3Jaipur Pink Panthers632120
4Haryana Steelers541020
5Gujarat Giants633018
6U Mumba532016
7UP Yoddhas623115
8Bengaluru Bulls725014
9Patna Pirates523012
10Dabang Delhi KC523012
11Tamil Thalaivas422010
12Telugu Titans50502
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Start Date

PKL 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023.

When Will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 End?

PKL 2023 will end on 21 February 2024.

How Many Teams are Participating in PKL 2023?

A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing PKL 2023 including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 26 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 2 points. They did not win any match out of all the five games played so far.

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

