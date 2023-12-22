PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top; Latest Standings and Rankings

PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December 2023 and will conclude on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers are at second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table with 21 and 20 points respectively. Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023 below, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.
Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|5
|4
|1
|0
|26
|2
|Bengal Warriors
|6
|3
|1
|2
|21
|3
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|20
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|20
|5
|Gujarat Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|18
|6
|U Mumba
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|7
|UP Yoddhas
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|8
|Bengaluru Bulls
|7
|2
|5
|0
|14
|9
|Patna Pirates
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|10
|Dabang Delhi KC
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|12
|Telugu Titans
|5
|0
|5
|0
|2
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Start Date
PKL 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023.
When Will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 End?
PKL 2023 will end on 21 February 2024.
How Many Teams are Participating in PKL 2023?
A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing PKL 2023 including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Puneri Paltan is at the top of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 26 points.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 2 points. They did not win any match out of all the five games played so far.
