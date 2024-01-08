PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC at Position 2; Updated & Latest Standings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Latest Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is in progress and will conclude on 21 February 2024, having begun on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the 12 teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 46 points. They won 9 and lost 1 out of the 10 matches. Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are ranked second and third in the standings with 40 and 39 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.