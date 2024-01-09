PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Position of All Teams in Pro Kabaddi Standings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is ongoing. A total of 64 matches have been played so far. Twelve teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023-24 Season. The final match will be played on 21 February 2024.

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 46 points. They won 9 and lost 1 out of the 10 matches. Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are ranked second and third in the standings with 40 and 39 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.