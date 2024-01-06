Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Leading the Standings & Rankings; Details

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Leading the Standings & Rankings; Details

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Gujarat Giants at spot 2 after today's win. Latest position of all teams
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Updated:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is in progress and will conclude on 21 February 2024, having begun on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the 12 teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.

Puneri Paltan has been amazing so far in all the matches played. They won 8 and lost 1 out of the 9 matches, and are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points. Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers are ranked second and third in the standings after today's win. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan981041
2Gujarat Giants1174039
3Jaipur Pink Panthers1062238
4Dabang Delhi KC1063135
5U Mumba963031
6Patna Pirates1055028
7Haryana Steelers954026
8Bengaluru Bulls1147026
9Bengal Warriors934222
10UP Yoddhas1137121
11Tamil Thalaivas927013
12Telugu Titans101909

PKL 2023: Matches Today

A total of two matches has been played in the Pro Kabaddi League today, including match 58 between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, and match 59 between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants.

PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

PKL 2023 Season 10: Final Match

The final match of PKL season 10 will be played on 21 February 2024.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 9 points.

Published: 06 Jan 2024,09:52 PM IST

